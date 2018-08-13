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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
QQE of polychromatic momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) of polychromatic momentum
The polychromatic momentum is a rather "fast" momentum indicator that is suitable for timely trend assessment. In this indicator it is, in order to avoid making it "too sensitive" possible to additionally smooth its value before it is used in the QQE calculation. That way the number of signals is made acceptable and the added lag (since dsema was used for that - which is very fast smoothing method) is minimal
Tim Morris MA
Tim Morris MANormalized ATR
Normalized ATR
Volty channel stops on JMA
Volty channel stops on JMAVolty channel stops
Volty channel stops