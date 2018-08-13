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Indicators

QQE of polychromatic momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) of polychromatic momentum

The polychromatic momentum is a rather "fast" momentum indicator that is suitable for timely trend assessment. In this indicator it is, in order to avoid making it "too sensitive" possible to additionally smooth its value before it is used in the QQE calculation. That way the number of signals is made acceptable and the added lag (since dsema was used for that - which is very fast smoothing method) is minimal


Tim Morris MA Tim Morris MA

Tim Morris MA

Normalized ATR Normalized ATR

Normalized ATR

Volty channel stops on JMA Volty channel stops on JMA

Volty channel stops on JMA

Volty channel stops Volty channel stops

Volty channel stops