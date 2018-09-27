Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i-AnyRangeCldTail_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4374
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Actual author: KimIV
The indicator paints candlesticks, which are beyond the i-AnyRangeCldTail channel. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.
Fig. 1. Indicator i-AnyRangeCldTail_System
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21791
A modification of the "Bears Power" indicator: now the line color and line width can be set in input parameters.Custom Bulls Power Inputs
A modification of the "Bulls Power" indicator: now the line color and line width can be set in input parameters.
The i-AnyRangeCldTail_System indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candlesticks break through the dot-dash channel.Exp_UltraMFI_MMRec
A trading system based on the UltraMFI indicator signals with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system.