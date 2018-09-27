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Indicators

Valid_Swing_HighLow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Valid Swing HighLow is an advanced indicator of 2х2 fractals. It differs from the standard one in that each new bar of the fractal is always higher/lower than the previous one.

  • For the upper fractal: LeftHigh2<LeftHigh1<CenterHigh>RightHigh1>RightHigh2
  • For the lower fractal:  LeftLow2>LeftLow1>CenterLow<RightLow1<RightLow2

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Bar of drawing - the bar for drawing labels
    • Signal bar - draws labels based on the Open price of the signal bar
    • Fractal bar - draws labels on the bar and using fractal prices (High/Low)

Fig. 1. Bar of drawing = Fractal bar


Fig. 2. Bar of drawing = Signal bar


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21856

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