Valid Swing HighLow is an advanced indicator of 2х2 fractals. It differs from the standard one in that each new bar of the fractal is always higher/lower than the previous one.

For the upper fractal: LeftHigh2<LeftHigh1<CenterHigh>RightHigh1>RightHigh2



For the lower fractal: LeftLow2>LeftLow1>CenterLow<RightLow1<RightLow2