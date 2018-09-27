Trendless OS DiNapoli was developed by Joe DiNapoli in 1980's and was described in his book "Trading with DiNapoli Levels". Like other his indicators, Trendless OS is an addition to the main decision-making tools - Fibonacci levels. Moreover, according to DiNapoli's concept, the Trendless indicator can be used as an independent trading tool. Individual level settings should be selected for each traded asset.



There are five inputs:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Applied price

Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Drawing type - oscillator display type

- oscillator display type Line



Histogram