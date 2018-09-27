CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Volatility_Arbitrage - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7016
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Volatility Arbitrage oscillator displays the price rate of change chart and the corridor of the standard deviation of the rate.
Breakdown of the corridor edges indicates an increase in volatility.

There are four input parameters:

  • ROC period - period for calculating the price rate of change
  • Deviation period - deviation calculation period
  • Deviation multiplier - the width of the deviation channel
  • Applied price

Calculation:

ROC = 100.0*(Applied price / Applied price[ROC period] - 1.0)

Top = Dev * Deviation multiplier
Bottom =-Top

where:

Dev = StdDev(ROC, Deviation period, MODE_SMA)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21857

Valid_Swing_HighLow Valid_Swing_HighLow

The Valid Swing HighLow indicator

Trendless_OS Trendless_OS

The Trendless OS DiNapoli indicator

WPVH WPVH

The Wyckoff PV Histogram indicator

RSI_Histogram_Vol_HTF RSI_Histogram_Vol_HTF

The RSI_Histogram_Vol indicator with the ability to change the timeframe using input parameters.