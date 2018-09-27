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Russian20-hp1 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5912
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Russian20-hp1.mq5 (35.34 KB) view
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Idea byScriptor

MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn

The Expert Advisor is based on the trend indicator iMA (Moving Average, MA) and the iMomentum oscillator (Momentum). It can work on every tick (Work on every tick = "true") and only at the new bar emergence time (work on every tick = "false").

The work timeframe parameter means the timeframe, on which indicators are created and the bar close prices of which are used.

For Buy and Sell positions, you can separately set Stop Loss (Stop Loss BuyStop Loss Sell) and Take Profit (Take Profit Buy, Take Profit Sell). If you want to disable any of these options, set the appropriate parameter to "0.0".


Trading Signals

If there are no open positions, then position opening signals can be checked:

  • BUY opening signal: (Close of bar #0 > Moving Average on bar #0) AND (Momentum on bar #0 >100.0) AND (Close of bar #0 > Close of bar #1)
  • SELL opening signal: (Close of bar #0 < Moving Average on bar #0) AND (Momentum on bar #0 <100.0) AND (Close of bar #0 < Close of bar #1)

When there are open positions, the possibility of closing is checked:

  • A signal to close BUY: (Momentum on bar #0 <100.0)
  • A Signal to close SELL: (Momentum on bar #0 >100.0))

The results of optimization of work on every tick and work timeframe for EURUSD are provided as default EA parameters. Results of EURUSD testing with default parameters:

Russian20-hp1


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21852

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