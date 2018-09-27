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Indicators

MA_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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MA_Signal.mq5 (20.26 KB) view
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A simple arrow signal indicator based on the intersection of four moving averages with different calculation data.

There are thirteen input parameters (three parameters for each of the four moving averages):

  • First MA period - first MA calculation period
  • First MA applied price - price used for the calculation of the first MA
  • First MA method - first MA calculation method
    • ... Similar parameters are used for the second, third and fourth MA
  • Use swing signals - use only the direction change signals (Yes/No) (*)

Calculation:

Up Arrow:

MA1 > MA2 and MA3 > MA4

Down Arrow:

MA1 < MA2 and MA3 < MA4

where:

MA N - MA(MA N applied price, MA N period, MA N method)

* If you set Use swing signals = Yes, the arrows will only appear when the signal direction changes,
 if Use swing signals = No, the indicator will show a color line of three dots (similar to that of Parabolic SAR) based on the largest-period MA prices, and only if the signal condition is met.

Fig. 1. Use swing signals = Yes


Fig. 2. Use swing signals = No

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21839

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