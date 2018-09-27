A simple arrow signal indicator based on the intersection of four moving averages with different calculation data.

There are thirteen input parameters (three parameters for each of the four moving averages):

First MA period - first MA calculation period

- first MA calculation period First MA applied price - price used for the calculation of the first MA

- price used for the calculation of the first MA First MA method - first MA calculation method

- first MA calculation method ... Similar parameters are used for the second, third and fourth MA

Use swing signals - use only the direction change signals (Yes/No) (*)



Calculation: Up Arrow: MA1 > MA2 and MA3 > MA4 Down Arrow: MA1 < MA2 and MA3 < MA4 where:

MA N - MA(MA N applied price, MA N period, MA N method)

* If you set Use swing signals = Yes, the arrows will only appear when the signal direction changes,

if Use swing signals = No, the indicator will show a color line of three dots (similar to that of Parabolic SAR) based on the largest-period MA prices, and only if the signal condition is met.

Fig. 1. Use swing signals = Yes





Fig. 2. Use swing signals = No