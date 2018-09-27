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Indicators

GD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
GD.mq5 (8.28 KB) view
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The Generalized DEMA moving average. Double exponential smoothing is applied to a price, taking into account the effect of the secondary smoothing.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Volume factor (in percent) - secondary smoothing effect factor, in percent
  • Period - calculation period
  • Applied price

Calculation:

GD = (1.0+Volume factor) * EMA1 - Volume factor * EMA2

where:

EMA2 - EMA(EMA1, Period)
EMA1 - EMA(Applied price, Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21832

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