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GD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Generalized DEMA moving average. Double exponential smoothing is applied to a price, taking into account the effect of the secondary smoothing.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Volume factor (in percent) - secondary smoothing effect factor, in percent
- Period - calculation period
- Applied price
Calculation:
GD = (1.0+Volume factor) * EMA1 - Volume factor * EMA2
where:
EMA2 - EMA(EMA1, Period) EMA1 - EMA(Applied price, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21832
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