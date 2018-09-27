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Indicators

Custom Bears Power Inputs - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Two settings have been added to input parameters: line color (Color) and line width (Width).

Custom Bears Power Inputs

Why are the line color (Color) and line width (Width) are provided as input parameters, whereas the line color and width in the standard indicator can be changed manually? If you test a strategy in the tester or the indicator is added to a chart by an Expert Advisor (via ChartIndicatorAdd), Bears Power is ALWAYS displayed with the default color and width:

FUTKCSEP18H1 Bears

In my opinion, such a display is not very convenient, so here is a custom indicator Custom Bears Power Inputs (using iCustom), with the passing of parameters colors and widths

//--- create handle of the indicator iBearsPower
   handle_iBearsPower=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),"Custom Bears Power Inputs",
                            InpMAPeriod,InpBearsColor,InpBearsWith);
//--- if the handle is not created 
   if(handle_iBearsPower==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iBearsPower indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }

This allows you to see a more beautiful indicator in the tester or on the terminal chart:

Custom Bears Power Inputs

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21781

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