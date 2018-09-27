Two settings have been added to input parameters: line color (Color) and line width (Width).

Why are the line color (Color) and line width (Width) are provided as input parameters, whereas the line color and width in the standard indicator can be changed manually? If you test a strategy in the tester or the indicator is added to a chart by an Expert Advisor (via ChartIndicatorAdd), Bears Power is ALWAYS displayed with the default color and width:

In my opinion, such a display is not very convenient, so here is a custom indicator Custom Bears Power Inputs (using iCustom), with the passing of parameters colors and widths

handle_iBearsPower= iCustom (m_symbol.Name(), Period (), "Custom Bears Power Inputs" , InpMAPeriod, InpBearsColor , InpBearsWith ); if (handle_iBearsPower== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iBearsPower indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); }

This allows you to see a more beautiful indicator in the tester or on the terminal chart: