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i-AnyRangeCldTail - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Actual author: KimIV
An indicator of ranges of arbitrary time intervals with the extension of the interval generated within the specified session until the next session. The corridor extension is marked by dot-dash lines and background color change.
Fig. 1 The i-AnyRangeCldTail indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21777
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