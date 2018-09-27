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Indicators

i-AnyRangeCldTail - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Actual author: KimIV

An indicator of ranges of arbitrary time intervals with the extension of the interval generated within the specified session until the next session. The corridor extension is marked by dot-dash lines and background color change.

Fig. 1 The i-AnyRangeCldTail indicator

Fig. 1 The i-AnyRangeCldTail indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21777

i-AnyRangeCld i-AnyRangeCld

An indicator of ranges of arbitrary time intervals.

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