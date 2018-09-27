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Custom Moving Average Inputs - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two settings have been added to input parameters: line color (Color) and line width (Width).
You probably noticed that if an Expert Advisor uses the Moving Average indicator data, then this indicator is displayed ONLY in red in the visual tester mode. If such an EA uses data of three Moving Averages, all three indicators are shown in red.
So it is very difficult to distinguish between them.
To solve the issue with the visual display of Moving Averages, two parameters were added in the strategy tester: line color and line width. Now, the Expert Advisor needs to access iCustom instead of iMA:
//--- create handle of the indicator iMA handle_iMA_First=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),"Custom Moving Average Inputst", InpMAPeriodFirst,InpMAShiftFirst,InpMAMethodFirst,InpMAFirstColor,InpMAFirstWith,PRICE_CLOSE); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iMA_First==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); }
Now, the indicator color and width can be managed directly from the Expert Advisor:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21779
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