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UltraMFI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The UltraMFI indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the UltraMFI.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. The UltraMFI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21778
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