The TD_I indicator (Thomas DeMark Indicator) is a modified version of the standard DeMarker Indicator by Thomas R. DeMark.

The range of values ​​is from 0.0 to 100.0 instead of the standard 0.0-1.0. Additionally, a shift was introduced: instead of comparing current bar's High/Low with the previous bar's High/Low, this indicator uses current bar's High/Low and the High/Low price of the bar with the given shift, which allows to filter noises.

There are four input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Shift - set to 1 by default, corresponds to DeMarker;

- set to 1 by default, corresponds to DeMarker; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level.

Calculations: TD_I = 100.0 * HighAvg / (HighAvg + Low_Avg) where: HighAvg = SMA(HighDiff, Period) LowAvg = SMA(LowDiff, Period) HighDiff = High - High[Shift] LowDiff = Low[Shift] - Low

Fig. 1. TD I, period 8, shift 1

Fig. 2. TD I, period 8, shift 1 + DeMarker with period 8

Fig.3. TD I, period 8, shift 3 + DeMarker with period 8