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Indicators

TD_I - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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TD_I.mq5 (10.58 KB) view
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The TD_I indicator (Thomas DeMark Indicator) is a modified version of the standard DeMarker Indicator by Thomas R. DeMark.

The range of values ​​is from 0.0 to 100.0 instead of the standard 0.0-1.0. Additionally, a shift was introduced: instead of comparing current bar's High/Low with the previous bar's High/Low, this indicator uses current bar's High/Low and the High/Low price of the bar with the given shift, which allows to filter noises.

There are four input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Shift - set to 1 by default, corresponds to DeMarker;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Calculations:

TD_I = 100.0 * HighAvg / (HighAvg + Low_Avg)

where:

HighAvg = SMA(HighDiff, Period)
LowAvg = SMA(LowDiff, Period)
HighDiff = High - High[Shift]
LowDiff = Low[Shift] - Low

Fig. 1. TD I, period 8, shift 1

Fig. 1. TD I, period 8, shift 1

Fig. 2. TD I, period 8, shift 1 + DeMarker with period 8

Fig. 2. TD I, period 8, shift 1 + DeMarker with period 8

Fig.3. TD I, period 8, shift 3 + DeMarker with period 8

Fig.3. TD I, period 8, shift 3 + DeMarker with period 8

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21746

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