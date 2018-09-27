Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TD_I - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6221
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The TD_I indicator (Thomas DeMark Indicator) is a modified version of the standard DeMarker Indicator by Thomas R. DeMark.
The range of values is from 0.0 to 100.0 instead of the standard 0.0-1.0. Additionally, a shift was introduced: instead of comparing current bar's High/Low with the previous bar's High/Low, this indicator uses current bar's High/Low and the High/Low price of the bar with the given shift, which allows to filter noises.
There are four input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Shift - set to 1 by default, corresponds to DeMarker;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Calculations:
TD_I = 100.0 * HighAvg / (HighAvg + Low_Avg)
where:
HighAvg = SMA(HighDiff, Period) LowAvg = SMA(LowDiff, Period) HighDiff = High - High[Shift] LowDiff = Low[Shift] - Low
Fig. 1. TD I, period 8, shift 1
Fig. 2. TD I, period 8, shift 1 + DeMarker with period 8
Fig.3. TD I, period 8, shift 3 + DeMarker with period 8
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21746
A trading system based on iMA (Moving Average, MA) with the averaging period of 55 (the averaging period is hardcoded and is not available in input parameters).SVE_ARSI
The SVE_ARSI (Sylvain Vervoort's Asymmetrical RSI) indicator was described in the October '08 issue of the "Stocks & Commodities" magazine.
This indicator is based on MFI (Money Flow Index) and its multiple signal lines analysis.BBands_Stop_v1_Alert
The BBands Stop v1 indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the trend direction changes and the indicator color changes accordingly.