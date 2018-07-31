CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TRIX Log - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5189
Rating:
(16)
Published:
TRIX log.mq5 (7.67 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

TRIX is a momentum oscillator that displays the percent rate of change of a Triple Exponentially Smoothed Moving Average. It was developed in the early 1980's by Jack Hutson, an editor for "Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities" magazine. With its triple smoothing, TRIX is designed to filter insignificant price movements.

In his article he uses a logarithm of a price (which is in many versions, left out). This version calculates the TRIX exactly as Jack Hutson described it.

Trend Trigger Factor JMA - Multi TimeFrame Trend Trigger Factor JMA - Multi TimeFrame

Multi timeframe version of the Trend Trigger Factor JMA indicator.

Trend Trigger Factor - Multi TimeFrame Trend Trigger Factor - Multi TimeFrame

Multi timeframe version of the Trend Trigger Factor indicator.

T3 TRIX Log T3 TRIX Log

TRIX indicator using a logarithm of a price and T3 instead of Exponential Moving Average for smoothing.

JMA TRIX Log JMA TRIX Log

TRIX indicator using a logarithm of a price and JMA (Jurik Moving Average) instead of Exponential Moving Average for smoothing.