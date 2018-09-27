Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
OHLC Check - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6618
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Alexey Lopatin
MQL5 code author: barabashkakvn
The EA only operates when a new bar emerges.
Trading system signals
- A signal to open a BUY position: if Close price of bar #Bar index for signal checking > Open price of bar #Bar index for signal checking;
- A signal to open a SELL position: if Close price of bar #Bar index for signal checking < Open price of bar #Bar index for signal checking;
Trading settings
Stop Loss and Take Profit can be disabled. To do this, set the appropriate parameter value to 0.0. Trading signals can be reversed using parameter Enable/disable reverse mode for trading. If the current spread is greater than Maximum allowed spread, the position open signal should be ignored.
Working Timeframe
For convenience of testing, Work TimeFrame is available as a separate parameter. This enables to test the Expert Advisor on the selected symbol using all timeframes.
Position volume calculation
The EA can trade a constant lot (Lots > 0 and Risk == 0), as well as use dynamic calculation (Lots == 0 and Risk > 0). Here:
- Lots - fixed position volume (in this case the Risk parameter should be equal to zero);
- Risk - risk as percent per trade (in this case the Lots parameter should be equal to zero).
Symbol EURUSD, "Every tick based on real ticks":
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21653
The Wajdyss_Ichimoku_x10 indicator displaying the colors of the Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator candlesticks from ten different timeframes, from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters.PCR
The PCR (Percent Retracement) indicator shows the maximum distance by which the price has moved away from the highest High in the specified range.
A trading system using the XAng_Zad_C trend-following indicator with the possibility to set a fixed trading time interval and change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades.Corrected T3 - EMA deviations
Corrected T3 - EMA deviations