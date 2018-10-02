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DZP_Trend - MetaTrader 5脚本

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

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The DZP Trend indicator displays the market state as a detrended oscillator, i.e. the trend component is removed from the price, thus showing a clearer picture of the price movement.

There are four input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Shift;
  • Applied price;
  • Mode view - display mode:
    • Line
    • Histogram

Calculations:

DZP = 100*(A-B)

where:

A = (Price - Price(Shift)) / Price(Shift)
B = (MA - MA(Shift)) / MA(Shift)
Price - SMA(Applied price, 1)
Price(Shift) - SMA(Applied price, 1) Shift bars back
MA - EMA(Applied price, Period)
MA(Shift) - EMA(Applied price, Period) Shift bars back
The indicator has the following specific feature: indicator line reversal, which forms its local extremum, often occurs a little earlier than the price moves towards this reversal. This allow placing a pending order in the desired direction in advance.

Fig. 1. Displayed as a line

Fig. 1. Displayed as a line

Fig. 2. Displayed as a histogram

Fig. 2. Displayed as a histogram

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21643

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