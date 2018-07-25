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Indicators

Sigmoidal Normalized RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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One more possible way to avoid RSI "flattening".

This is sigmoidal normalized version of RSI. Additional JMA smoothing is used in order to produce smooth results.

Normalized RSI JMA Smoothed Normalized RSI JMA Smoothed

This version of Normalized RSI is adding JMA smoothing to it in order to make that volatility lesser and to attempt to make the slope of the RSI more usable without adding significant lag.

Normalized RSI Normalized RSI

Normalized RSI tries to fix the "RSI problem": the longer the calculating period, the flatter the RSI becomes.

Price Zone Oscillator - Smoothed Price Zone Oscillator - Smoothed

This version of Price Zone Oscillator is an attempt to solve the "too fast" slope issue of the original indicator.

Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels Smoothed Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels Smoothed

In order to filter out some of the signals of the Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels indicator, smoothing is added to this version.