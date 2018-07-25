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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Sigmoidal Normalized RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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One more possible way to avoid RSI "flattening".
This is sigmoidal normalized version of RSI. Additional JMA smoothing is used in order to produce smooth results.
Normalized RSI JMA Smoothed
This version of Normalized RSI is adding JMA smoothing to it in order to make that volatility lesser and to attempt to make the slope of the RSI more usable without adding significant lag.Normalized RSI
Normalized RSI tries to fix the "RSI problem": the longer the calculating period, the flatter the RSI becomes.
Price Zone Oscillator - Smoothed
This version of Price Zone Oscillator is an attempt to solve the "too fast" slope issue of the original indicator.Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels Smoothed
In order to filter out some of the signals of the Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels indicator, smoothing is added to this version.