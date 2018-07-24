Price Zone Oscillator indicator is based on the "Entering the Price Zone" article by Walid Khalil and David Steckler.

In our last article, we introduced a new oscillator that provides better guidance to buying and selling levels for securities: the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO). This time, we introduce a similar, complementary indicator: the Price Zone Oscillator (PZO).

The formula for PZO depends on only one condition: if today's closing price is higher than yesterday's closing price, then the closing price will have a positive value (bullish); otherwise it will have a negative value (bearish).

Price Zone Oscillator = 100 x (CP/TC).

where:

CP (Closing position) = X-days EMA (± close).

and

TC (Total close) = X-days EMA (close).