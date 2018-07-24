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Indicators

Price Zone Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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Price Zone Oscillator indicator is based on the "Entering the Price Zone" article by Walid Khalil and David Steckler.

In our last article, we introduced a new oscillator that provides better guidance to buying and selling levels for securities: the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO). This time, we introduce a similar, complementary indicator: the Price Zone Oscillator (PZO).

The formula for PZO depends on only one condition: if today's closing price is higher than yesterday's closing price, then the closing price will have a positive value (bullish); otherwise it will have a negative value (bearish).

Price Zone Oscillator = 100 x (CP/TC).

where:

CP (Closing position) = X-days EMA (± close).

and

TC (Total close) = X-days EMA (close).

Henderson's Filter Henderson's Filter

The Henderson Filters are derived by minimizing the sum of squares of the third difference of the moving average series. Henderson's criteria ensures that when these filters are applied to third degree polynomials, the resulting smoothed output will fit exactly on these parabolas. The Henderson Filters are suitable for smoothing economic time series as they allow the cycles typical of the trend to pass through unchanged. They also have the property that they will eliminate almost all the irregular variations that are of very short frequencies of six months or less.

Multi T3 Slopes Multi T3 Slopes

Multi T3 Slopes indicator checks slopes of 5 (different period) T3 Moving Averages and adds them up to show overall trend.

Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels Price Zone Oscillator - Floating Levels

Compared to the Price Zone Oscillator indicator, this version is using floating levels to find out the significant levels.

Normalized RSI Normalized RSI

Normalized RSI tries to fix the "RSI problem": the longer the calculating period, the flatter the RSI becomes.