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Indicators

DEMA_Range_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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A channel formed by two Double Exponential Moving Averages based on averaged High and Low timeseries. Candlesticks beyond the channel are marked with the trend-related color. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.

Fig 1. Indicator DEMA_Range_Channel

Fig 1. Indicator DEMA_Range_Channel

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21364

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