Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the candles break through the indicator channel.

Fig. 1. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System_Alert indicator. Channel breakthrough on the first bar

Fig. 2. Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit_System_Alert indicator. Activating an alert