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MFICandleKeltner_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The MFICandleKeltner indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the MFICandleKeltner.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. MFICandleKeltner_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21560
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