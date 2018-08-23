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Experts

Exp_DEMA_Range_Channel_Tm_Plus - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (229.96 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
DEMA_Range_Channel.mq5 (20.72 KB) view
Exp_DEMA_Range_Channel_Tm_Plus.mq5 (15.01 KB) view
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The trading system based on DEMA_Range_Channel indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:

input bool   TimeTrade=true;      // Enabling position exit by time
input uint   nTime=1920;          // Open position holding time in minutes

This Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file DEMA_Range_Channel.ex5 for operation. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21558

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