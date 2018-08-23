The trading system based on DEMA_Range_Channel indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:

input bool TimeTrade= true ; input uint nTime=1920;

This Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file DEMA_Range_Channel.ex5 for operation. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY H8:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart