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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Heiken Ashi Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Heiken Ashi is a very well known indicator.
One of the variations that is actually improving the indicator is the "smoothed" version. The logic behind the smoothed version is simple:
- Instead of using "raw" prices" for calculations, it's using smoothed/filtered/averaged prices instead.
- That usually filters out some false signals and makes it easier to use.
- This version can use some of the 4 basic types of averages for smoothing:
- Simple moving average (SMA).
- Exponential moving average (EMA).
- Smoothed moving average (SMMA).
- Linear weighted moving average (LWMA).
- Additionally you can use a "step" filter (in pips) to filter out value changes that are smaller than the desired threshold (if the step is set to <=0, then that filter is not used).
ADXVMA Binary
ADXVMA indicator made as "binary" having only two values (+1 for "trend" up and -1 for "trend" down).Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed - Floating Levels
In this version of Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed indicator we are introducing a sort of levels that can be used for trend assessment.
Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Binary
Unlike the Heiken Ashi Smoothed, this indicator is displaying 2 values only: +1 for trend up and -1 for trend down, thus making it suitable for usage from experts.WPR Candles
This indicator is a variation of a well known WPR (Williams Percent Range) indicator with 4 WPR values combined into "candles".