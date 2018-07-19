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Indicators

ADXVMA Binary - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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8122
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(15)
Published:
ADXVMA binary.mq5 (12.76 KB) view
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ADXVMA indicator made as "binary".

Having only two values (+1 for "trend" up and -1 for "trend" down) makes it suitable for usage from experts (where usually only two states are what we are interested in).

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Unlike the Heiken Ashi Smoothed, this indicator is displaying 2 values only: +1 for trend up and -1 for trend down, thus making it suitable for usage from experts.