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ADXVMA Binary - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ADXVMA indicator made as "binary".
Having only two values (+1 for "trend" up and -1 for "trend" down) makes it suitable for usage from experts (where usually only two states are what we are interested in).
In this version of Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed indicator we are introducing a sort of levels that can be used for trend assessment.Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed
This version of the Accumulative Swing Index indicator is attempting to add some more functionality to it by producing much smoother results.
Instead of using "raw" prices" for calculations, Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is using smoothed/filtered/averaged prices instead.Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Binary
Unlike the Heiken Ashi Smoothed, this indicator is displaying 2 values only: +1 for trend up and -1 for trend down, thus making it suitable for usage from experts.