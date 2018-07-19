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Indicators

Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed - Floating Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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In this version of Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed indicator we are introducing a sort of levels that can be used for trend assessment.

Floating levels are used for that and that way the indicator is not depending on any kind of fixed levels, which makes the indicator a sort of an adaptive indicator. Some experimenting with the periods is recommended.

Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed

This version of the Accumulative Swing Index indicator is attempting to add some more functionality to it by producing much smoother results.

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