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Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed - Floating Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In this version of Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed indicator we are introducing a sort of levels that can be used for trend assessment.
Floating levels are used for that and that way the indicator is not depending on any kind of fixed levels, which makes the indicator a sort of an adaptive indicator. Some experimenting with the periods is recommended.
This version of the Accumulative Swing Index indicator is attempting to add some more functionality to it by producing much smoother results.Intraday Channel Breakout
Indicator that is checking for intra-day channel values and breakouts of those channels.
ADXVMA indicator made as "binary" having only two values (+1 for "trend" up and -1 for "trend" down).Heiken Ashi Smoothed
Instead of using "raw" prices" for calculations, Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator is using smoothed/filtered/averaged prices instead.