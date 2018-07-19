This indicator is a variation of a well known WPR (Williams Percent Range) indicator.

It is calculating a sort of 4 WPR values:

WPR of Open.

WPR of Close.

WPR of High.

WPR of Low.

Those 4 values are then combined into "candles". The calculation is not using the original WPR calculation. Instead it is adjusted to be able to calculate these 4 values. As a result 2 significant levels are now available.

Level 0 (which unlike the original WPR, can be crossed up in this version).

Level -100 (which unlike the original WPR, can be crossed down in this version).

That way, by observing the levels, possible overbought and oversold states can be assessed.