Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6769
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Accumulative Swing Index is a useful indicator but it lacks an ease of usage (sine the levels are not usable in it).
This version of the indicator is attempting to add some more functionality to it by producing much smoother results in which case the slope of the accumulative swing index can be used as an assessment criteria for the ongoing trend. Smoothing method used is the JMA.
Indicator that is checking for intra-day channel values and breakouts of those channels.3 Rules MACD
Traditional MACD made stronger with 3 additional rules/filters.
In this version of Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed indicator we are introducing a sort of levels that can be used for trend assessment.ADXVMA Binary
ADXVMA indicator made as "binary" having only two values (+1 for "trend" up and -1 for "trend" down).