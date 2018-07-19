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Indicators

Accumulative Swing Index Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Accumulative Swing Index is a useful indicator but it lacks an ease of usage (sine the levels are not usable in it).

This version of the indicator is attempting to add some more functionality to it by producing much smoother results in which case the slope of the accumulative swing index can be used as an assessment criteria for the ongoing trend. Smoothing method used is the JMA.

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