FX Trend oscillator displays the market status and its wave characteristic.

Crossing the level of 50.0 and divergence of the oscillator graph and price chart can serve as signals.

The indicator has four configurable parameters:

Calculation:

FXT = K * ((Close-L1) / (D1*Small range)+(Close-L2) / (D2*Middle range)+(Close-L3) / (D3*Big range))

where: