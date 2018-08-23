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Indicators

Channel_Balance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Channel Balance oscillator displays the difference between the median price ((High+Low)/2) and the price channel for a selected period.

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - price channel calculation period

Calculation:

CB = 100 * SMA(T, Period)

where:

T = (Median price - Min) / Range
Range = Max - Min
Max, Min are the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21432

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