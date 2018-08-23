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Channel_Balance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Channel Balance oscillator displays the difference between the median price ((High+Low)/2) and the price channel for a selected period.
It has one configurable parameter:
- Period - price channel calculation period
Calculation:
CB = 100 * SMA(T, Period)
where:
T = (Median price - Min) / Range Range = Max - Min Max, Min are the highest and lowest prices within the Period interval
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21432
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