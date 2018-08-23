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Doji_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on the chart. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.
The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase 24.09.2007.
Fig. 1. Doji_Arrows indicator. Red candle
Fig. 2. Doji_Arrows indicator. Green candle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21436
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