CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Doji_Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7455
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Doji_Arrows.mq5 (13.11 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on the chart. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase 24.09.2007.

Fig. 1. Doji_Arrows indicator. Red candle

Fig. 1. Doji_Arrows indicator. Red candle


Fig. 2. Doji_Arrows indicator. Green candle

Fig. 2. Doji_Arrows indicator. Green candle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21436

FX_Trend FX_Trend

FX Trend trend-following indicator

Channel_Balance Channel_Balance

Channel balance indicator

Differential_Average_By_Sultonov Differential_Average_By_Sultonov

Smoothed differential indicator by Sultonov.

Exp_Ang_Zad_C_Tm_MMRec Exp_Ang_Zad_C_Tm_MMRec

A trading system using the Ang_Zad_C trend-following indicator with the possibility to set a strict trading time interval and change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades.