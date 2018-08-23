The indicator finds Doji candlesticks and highlights them on the chart. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase 24.09.2007.

Fig. 1. Doji_Arrows indicator. Red candle





Fig. 2. Doji_Arrows indicator. Green candle