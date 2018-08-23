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Indicators

Trend_Trail_Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Trend Trail displays possible TrailingStop level by trend.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • ATR period - ATR calculation period
  • Multiplier - sensitivity ratio

It can be used as a recommended position stop loss level

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21418

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