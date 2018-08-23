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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend_Trail_Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Trail displays possible TrailingStop level by trend.
It has two configurable parameters:
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
- Multiplier - sensitivity ratio
It can be used as a recommended position stop loss level
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21418
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