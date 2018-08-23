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Indicators

Trend_ID - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
Trend_ID.mq5 (21.36 KB) view
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Trend identifier oscillator is a trend/flat identifier.

There are five inputs:

  • MA period - averaging МА period
  • MA applied price - averaging МА calculation price
  • Signal period - signal line period
  • Deviation period - deviation calculation period
  • Deviation factor

One of the possible interpretation methods:
If the signal line is inside the deviation corridor, then we can assume that the market is flat. If it is outside, the market is in a trend.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21417

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