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Trend_ID - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend identifier oscillator is a trend/flat identifier.
There are five inputs:
- MA period - averaging МА period
- MA applied price - averaging МА calculation price
- Signal period - signal line period
- Deviation period - deviation calculation period
- Deviation factor
One of the possible interpretation methods:
If the signal line is inside the deviation corridor, then we can assume that the market is flat. If it is outside, the market is in a trend.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21417
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