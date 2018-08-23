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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SuperTrend_Dot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a modified version of the well-known Supervrend indicator by Olivier Seban - lines are replaced by dots allowing to display previously hidden one-bar change of direction.
This is just another trend detector.
The indicator has two input parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Multiplier - ATR weight multiplier
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21416
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