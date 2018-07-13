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Exp_BrainTrend2_AbsolutelyNoLagLwma_MMRec - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Two independent trading systems using indicators BrainTrend2 and AbsolutelyNoLagLWMA within one EA, with an option of changing the size of the future trade depending on the results of the previous ones for this trading system Signals to open trades by trading systems are formed when a bar is closing, if the trend has changed, displayed through changing the color of any of those two indicators.
To manage the volumes of the positions to be opened, the blocks of the EA inputs were added. For example, in the system using indicator BrainTrend2_V2:
input uint A_BuyLossMMTriger=2; //A number of losing Buy positions to reduce MM input uint A_SellLossMMTriger=2; //A number of losing Sell positions to reduce MM input double A_SmallMM=0.01; //A Share of the deposit in a deal, when losing input double A_MM=0.1; //A Share of the deposit in a deal for normal trading
With such inputs and if there are two last trades within the same trading direction, the EA will open the next trade in the same direction with the lot size of as little as 0.01. Should at least one of two last trades be non-losing, then the position volume will be 0.1.
Inputs for the trading system using AbsolutelyNoLagLwma are absolutely the same:
input uint B_BuyLossMMTriger=2; //B number of losing Buy positions to reduce MM input uint B_SellLossMMTriger=2; //B number of losing Sell positions to reduce MM input double B_SmallMM=0.01; //B Share of the deposit in a deal, when losing input double B_MM=0.01; //B Share of the deposit in a deal, when losing
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators BrainTrend2_V2.ex5 and AbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
In testing shown below, the EA's default inputs were used with stops.
Fig 1. Exemplary trades in the chart
Test results for GBPJPY H6 over the year 2016:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21363
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