Two independent trading systems using indicators BykovTrend_V2 and ColorX2MA within one EA, with an option of changing the size of the future trade depending on the results of the previous ones. Signals to open trades by trading systems are formed when a bar is closing, if the trend has changed, displayed through changing the color of any of those two indicators.

To manage the volumes of the positions to be opened, the blocks of the EA inputs were added. For example, in the system using indicator BykovTrend:

input uint A_BuyLossMMTriger= 2 ; input uint A_SellLossMMTriger= 2 ; input double A_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double A_MM= 0.1 ;

With such inputs and if there are two last trades within the same trading direction, the EA will open the next trade in the same direction with the lot size of as little as 0.01. Should at least one of two last trades be non-losing, then the position volume will be 0.1.

Inputs for the trading system using ColorX2MA are absolutely the same:

input uint B_BuyLossMMTriger= 2 ; input uint B_SellLossMMTriger= 2 ; input double B_SmallMM= 0.01 ; input double B_MM= 0.01 ;

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators BykovTrend_V2.ex5 and ColorX2MA.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

In testing shown below, the EA's default inputs were used with stops.

Fig 1. Exemplary trades in the chart

Test results for GBPJPY H2 over the year 2016:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart