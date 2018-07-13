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Choppiness_Index - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator Choppiness Index is intended for assessing the market situation. It identifies three states:
- Trend
- Flat
- Instable consolidation
Values below 38.2 indicate a trend on the market, while those above 61.8 indicate a flat market. Values close to 100 indicates an instable consolidation.the lower the oscillator value is, the more expresed the trend component is on the market.
The indicator has four configured parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Trend level - trend boundary level
- Choppiness level - flat boundary level
- Consolidation level - consolidation boundary level
Calculations:
CI = 100.0 * log10( SumATR / ( MaxHigh - MinLow)) / log10X
where:
log10X = log10(Period) ATR = ATR(1) SumATR - sum of ATR over the Period MaxHigh - maximum High value within the Period MinLow- minimum Low value within the Period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21339
Indicator Choppiness Index HistogramExp_GStopLoss_Tm
An Expert Advisor for closing all positions, in case of the total losses on those positions exceeded the Stop Loss level fixed in inputs, or where it is necessary to close all positions beyond the time interval fixed in the settings.