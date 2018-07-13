Oscillator Choppiness Index is intended for assessing the market situation. It identifies three states:

Trend Flat Instable consolidation

This indicator is made as an oscillating histogram with the zero central point.

The indicator informs on the market state with the different colors of the histogram bars:

Trend is displayed in green

Starting/ending trend is displayed in pale green

Transition from trend to flat or from flat to trend is displayed in pale blue

Flat is displayed in blue

Instable consolidation is displayed in red

Values below -11.8 indicates a trend in the market, while values above 11.8 indicate a flat. Values close to 50 indicate an instable consolidation.

The lower the oscillator value is within the negative area, the more expressed the trend component is on the market.

The indicator has four configured parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Trend level - trend boundary level

- trend boundary level Choppiness level - flat boundary level

- flat boundary level Consolidation level - consolidation boundary level