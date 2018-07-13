Indicator Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4;

For the indicator to operate, the >Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig 1. Indicator Bear_Bulls_Power_Candle_HTF