CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Stochastic_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5544
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A simple indicator based on standard stochastic. Along with the Main and Signal lines of standard stochastic, it also draws a color histogram between these two lines. Histogram color depends on the lines positioning against each other and against the overbought/oversold lines.

It has seven configurable parameters:

  • %K period - stochastic K line period;
  • %D period - stochastic D line period;
  • Slowing - stochastic slowing period;
  • Method - sotchastic calculation method;
  • Price field - stochastic calculation price field;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Colors:

  • K > D and K < Overbought - green;
  • K > D and K > Overbought - light green;
  • K < D and K > Oversold - red;
  • K < D and K < Oversold - orange.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21252

Slingshot Slingshot

Oscillator Slingshot displays in the chart the price momentum histogram and signal line. The probable direction of the fitire price movement is marked in the histogram with different colors.

Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit Rj_SlidingRangeRj_Digit

Channel indicator Rj_SlidingRangeRj with the possibility to round the indicator levels to the required number of digits.

Tom_Demark_Moving_Average Tom_Demark_Moving_Average

Indicator Tom_Demark_Moving_Average is the moving average based on Demark's statements regarding trend identification.

Zero_Lag_TEMA Zero_Lag_TEMA

Indicator Zero Lag Triple Exponential Moving Average.