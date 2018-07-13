A simple indicator based on standard stochastic. Along with the Main and Signal lines of standard stochastic, it also draws a color histogram between these two lines. Histogram color depends on the lines positioning against each other and against the overbought/oversold lines.

It has seven configurable parameters:

%K period - stochastic K line period;

- stochastic K line period; %D period - stochastic D line period;

- stochastic D line period; Slowing - stochastic slowing period;

- stochastic slowing period; Method - sotchastic calculation method;

- sotchastic calculation method; Price field - stochastic calculation price field;

- stochastic calculation price field; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level.