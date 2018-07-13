Oscillator Slingshot displays in the chart the price momentum histogram and signal line. The probable direction of the fitire price movement is marked in the histogram with different colors:

Green - up-movement;

- up-movement; Red - down-movement;

- down-movement; Lime green - rolling back upwards or starting up-movement;

- rolling back upwards or starting up-movement; Orange - rolling back downwards or starting down-movement;

- rolling back downwards or starting down-movement; Gray - neutral market.

The indicator has four configured parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Applied price - calculation price;

- calculation price; Signal period - signal line period;

- signal line period; Signal price - signal line calculation price.