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Rj_SlidingRange_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Rj_SlidingRange made in the DRAW_FILLING style as a color background, which makes it more illustrative in many situations.
Fig 1. Indicator Rj_SlidingRange_Cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21245
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