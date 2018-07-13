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Indicators

EMA_With_Trend_Adjustment - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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EMA_With_Trend_Adjustment - a moving average with exponential smoothing and correction by its trend component.

The indicator has four configured parameters:

  • Alpha - coefficient to calculate EMA;
  • Beta - coefficient to calculate the trend component;
  • Use Trend Adjustment - whether to use correction by trend (Yes/No);
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

EMATA = Alpha * Price + (1-Alpha) * (PrevEMATA + Trend)
Trend = Beta * (EMATA - PrevEMATA) + (1 - Beta) * PrevTrend

where:

Price - SMA(1, Applied price)

Fig 1. Trend component is not used.

Fig 1. Trend component is not used.

Fig. 2. Trend component is used.

Fig. 2. Trend component is used.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21232

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