Indicator DI_Cluster represents three indicators ADX with different parameters. Unlike standard ADX, the threshold levels of DI Cluster are not constant, but are determined by the intersections of three indicator lines. You can choose any of the three lines of standard ADX to be displayed: ADX trend strength lines themselves and line +DI or -DI.

Indicator CI (Congestion Identifier). It displays within how many bars before the current one the price was within the channel formed by the Close price of the current bar +/- Delta in points. It also displays the counter value threshold level and the marks, in which the counter is above or below that level.