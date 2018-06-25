Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and moving average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.

Averages that can be used are the basic 4 types (SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA).

Compared to the CCI Squeeze indicator, this version is a standalone multi timeframe version (no other indicator is needed for its work).

Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.