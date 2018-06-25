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Indicators

CCI Squeeze Multi Timeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and moving average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.

Averages that can be used are the basic 4 types (SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA).

Compared to the CCI Squeeze indicator, this version is a standalone multi timeframe version (no other indicator is needed for its work).

Timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

  • Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

If some of these 3 timeframes are used, then the timeframe is set automatically as you change the timeframe of the chart.

CCI Squeeze CCI Squeeze

Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and Moving Average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.

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Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).

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An indicator for displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.

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Pivotal points as described in the March 2009 SFO magazine article "Trading FX Like Jesse Livermore Traded Stocks" by Jamie Saettele.