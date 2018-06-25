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Step Chart Separate - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Step Chart Separate indicator monitors the price change (in pips) and according to that, determines if a new "step" has been made or not.
Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).
Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window as a histogram (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).Step Chart
Step Chart indicator monitors the price change (in pips) and according to that, determines if a new "step" has been made or not.
Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and Moving Average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.CCI Squeeze Multi Timeframe
Compared to the CCI Squeeze indicator, this version is a standalone multi timeframe version (no other indicator is needed for its work).