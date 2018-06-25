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Indicators

CCI Squeeze - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Published:
CCI squeeze.mq5 (13.22 KB) view
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Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and Moving Average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.

Averages that can be used are the basic 4 types (SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA).

Step Chart Separate Step Chart Separate

Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).

Step Chart Histogram Step Chart Histogram

Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window as a histogram (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).

CCI Squeeze Multi Timeframe CCI Squeeze Multi Timeframe

Compared to the CCI Squeeze indicator, this version is a standalone multi timeframe version (no other indicator is needed for its work).

ATR Value Indicator ATR Value Indicator

An indicator for displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.