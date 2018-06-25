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CCI Squeeze - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and Moving Average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.
Averages that can be used are the basic 4 types (SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA).
Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).Step Chart Histogram
Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window as a histogram (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).
Compared to the CCI Squeeze indicator, this version is a standalone multi timeframe version (no other indicator is needed for its work).ATR Value Indicator
An indicator for displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.