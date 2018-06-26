CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ATR Value Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Hossein Nouri
Hossein Nouri

Hossein Nouri

I'm a software engineer since 2006.
if you're looking for someone to support you even after the job is done then I'm your guy :)
Customer services I offer:
- Source code providing
- Clean coding (self explanatory)
- Reliable programming
- Quick turnaround
8 codes 5 topics 81 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
18025
Rating:
(40)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An indicator for displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.

CCI Squeeze Multi Timeframe CCI Squeeze Multi Timeframe

Compared to the CCI Squeeze indicator, this version is a standalone multi timeframe version (no other indicator is needed for its work).

CCI Squeeze CCI Squeeze

Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and Moving Average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.

Pivotal Points Pivotal Points

Pivotal points as described in the March 2009 SFO magazine article "Trading FX Like Jesse Livermore Traded Stocks" by Jamie Saettele.

Hikkake Pattern (Inside Day False Breakout) Hikkake Pattern (Inside Day False Breakout)

Hikkake Pattern (Inside Day False Breakout) indicator is a trading strategy based on false breakouts. Translated into MQL5 code from Dan Chesler's article published in April 2004, Active Trader Magazine "Trading False Moves with the Hikkake Pattern".