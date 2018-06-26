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ATR Value Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An indicator for displaying ATR (Average True Range) value in pips or points with option for setting multiplier.
Compared to the CCI Squeeze indicator, this version is a standalone multi timeframe version (no other indicator is needed for its work).CCI Squeeze
Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and Moving Average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.
Pivotal points as described in the March 2009 SFO magazine article "Trading FX Like Jesse Livermore Traded Stocks" by Jamie Saettele.Hikkake Pattern (Inside Day False Breakout)
Hikkake Pattern (Inside Day False Breakout) indicator is a trading strategy based on false breakouts. Translated into MQL5 code from Dan Chesler's article published in April 2004, Active Trader Magazine "Trading False Moves with the Hikkake Pattern".