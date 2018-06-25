Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Step Chart Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6772
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Step Chart Histogram indicator monitors the price change (in pips) and according to that, determines if a new "step" has been made or not.
Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window as a histogram (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).
Step Chart indicator monitors the price change (in pips) and according to that, determines if a new "step" has been made or not.Volatility Pivot
Volatility Pivot indicator calculates "pivots" (support/resistance lines) based on current symbol/timeframe Average True Range calculated volatility.
Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).CCI Squeeze
Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and Moving Average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.