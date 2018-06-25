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Indicators

Step Chart Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Step Chart Histogram indicator monitors the price change (in pips) and according to that, determines if a new "step" has been made or not.

Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window as a histogram (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).

Step Chart Step Chart

Step Chart indicator monitors the price change (in pips) and according to that, determines if a new "step" has been made or not.

Volatility Pivot Volatility Pivot

Volatility Pivot indicator calculates "pivots" (support/resistance lines) based on current symbol/timeframe Average True Range calculated volatility.

Step Chart Separate Step Chart Separate

Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).

CCI Squeeze CCI Squeeze

Combination of two very well known indicators (CCI and Moving Average) that estimates the direction strength of the current market trend.