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Indicators

Step Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Step chart.mq5 (9.03 KB) view
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Step Chart indicator monitors the price change (in pips) and according to that, determines if a new "step" has been made or not.

Volatility Pivot Volatility Pivot

Volatility Pivot indicator calculates "pivots" (support/resistance lines) based on current symbol/timeframe Average True Range calculated volatility.

Dollar Index Candles Dollar Index Candles

Compared to the Dollar Index indicator, this version is a bit different: instead of showing just one value, it is displaying the "open", "close", "high" and "low" of dollar index as candles in a separate window. That way you can see the volatility of the dollar index intra bar change too and it displays values closer to our normal assumption how the index is formed.

Step Chart Histogram Step Chart Histogram

Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window as a histogram (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).

Step Chart Separate Step Chart Separate

Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).