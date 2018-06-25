Compared to the Dollar Index indicator, this version is a bit different: instead of showing just one value, it is displaying the "open", "close", "high" and "low" of dollar index as candles in a separate window. That way you can see the volatility of the dollar index intra bar change too and it displays values closer to our normal assumption how the index is formed.

Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window as a histogram (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).

Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).