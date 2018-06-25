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Volatility Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Volatility Pivot indicator calculates "pivots" (support/resistance lines) based on current symbol/timeframe Average True Range calculated volatility.
Compared to the Dollar Index indicator, this version is a bit different: instead of showing just one value, it is displaying the "open", "close", "high" and "low" of dollar index as candles in a separate window. That way you can see the volatility of the dollar index intra bar change too and it displays values closer to our normal assumption how the index is formed.Dollar Index
The U.S. Dollar Index (USDX, DXY, DX) is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as a basket of U.S. trade partners' currencies. The Index goes up when the U.S. dollar gains "strength" (value) when compared to other currencies.
Step Chart indicator monitors the price change (in pips) and according to that, determines if a new "step" has been made or not.Step Chart Histogram
Compared to the Step Chart indicator, this version displays the values in a separate window as a histogram (as a sort of a help to see the trend changes in an easier way).