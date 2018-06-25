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Indicators

Dollar Index Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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The U.S. Dollar Index (USDX, DXY, DX) is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as a basket of U.S. trade partners' currencies. The Index goes up when the U.S. dollar gains "strength" (value) when compared to other currencies.

The index is maintained and published by ICE (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.), with the name "U.S. Dollar Index" a registered trademark.

It is a weighted geometric mean of the dollar's value relative to following select currencies:

  • Euro (EUR), 57.6% weight.
  • Japanese yen (JPY) 13.6% weight.
  • Pound sterling (GBP), 11.9% weight.
  • Canadian dollar (CAD), 9.1% weight.
  • Swedish krona (SEK), 4.2% weight.
  • Swiss franc (CHF) 3.6% weight.

Compared to the Dollar Index indicator, this version is a bit different: instead of showing just one value, it is displaying the "open", "close", "high" and "low" of dollar index as candles in a separate window. That way you can see the volatility of the dollar index intra bar change too and it displays values closer to our normal assumption how the index is formed.

Dollar Index Dollar Index

The U.S. Dollar Index (USDX, DXY, DX) is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as a basket of U.S. trade partners' currencies. The Index goes up when the U.S. dollar gains "strength" (value) when compared to other currencies.

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